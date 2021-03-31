Wednesday, March 31, 2021
82.2 F
The Villages
type here...
HomeNews

Bicyclists in The Villages seek help on survey to reach Platinum level

Staff Report

Cyclists in The Villages are conducting a Survey in pursuit of a Platinum award – the highest rating given by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB) to Bicycle Friendly Communities. They are asking everyone in The Villages – whether you ride a bike a lot, a little or not at all – to fill out the five-minute survey by going to slbikeclub.org/bfc.

The most recent bicycle survey was conducted in 2015 and was part of the successful application for Gold Level Bicycle Friendly Community status for The Villages. Gold put The Villages in the top 5 percent of the 450 communities rated by the LAB, a 140-year old national bicycling organization. Now, The Villages cycling community is applying for PLATINUM, the top one percent of all rated communities, so far won by only five cities in the U.S.

The survey will shed light on when and where cyclists ride, which types of roads and paths they prefer to use, their use of educational programs, bicycle maintenance practices, safety measures and more. Its findings are key to the application for Platinum that will be filed with the LAB. 

In addition to the 1,000 Villages bike club members and the many, many non-bike club riders, the survey is seeking the views of residents who cycle only occasionally or who are not bicyclists so that the LAB understands the role of biking in the whole community. 

Residents are asked to take the survey no later than April 30. If you have any questions or issues with the survey, contact [email protected].

Related Articles

News

Competition and loyalty take center stage at Properties of The Villages trial

Competition and loyalty took center stage Wednesday in the third day of the Properties of The Villages trial in federal court in Tampa.
News

82 percent of Sumter County seniors have received COVID-19 vaccinations

Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek reports that 82 percent of Sumter County seniors have received COVID-19 vaccinations.
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to slam Villages Charter School

Seven more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to wreak havoc among students at The Villages Charter School.
Crime

Villager arrested on drunk driving charge after nearly backing into police car

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after nearly backing into a police car.
Crime

Villager arrested after allegedly slamming woman against refrigerator

A Villager was arrested after allegedly slamming a woman against a refrigerator during an altercation at their home.
Crime

Villager’s adult son with history of violent behavior lands back behind bars

A Villager’s adult son with a history of strange and violent behavior has landed back behind bars.
Crime

Sex offender behind bars after failing to report move to Wildwood motel

A registered sex offender who moved to a Wildwood motel without reporting a change of address to law enforcement is behind bars in the Lake County Jail.
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more