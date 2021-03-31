Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Villager’s adult son with history of violent behavior lands back behind bars

Meta Minton

Michael Maffia

A Villager’s adult son with a history of strange and violent behavior has landed back behind bars.

Michael Maffia, 32, was booked Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center after his arrest on a pair of warrants charging him with failure to appear. He was being held on $6,000 bond.

He had been arrested in January after a strange incident in which he was tasered at Lowe’s home improvement.

The New York native had been arrested Nov. 30, 2017 after his father escaped their then-home in the Village of Summerhill and called law enforcement after being attacked by his son. The father had come home to discover his son had punched a hole in nearly every wall of the home. Charges in that case were later dropped.

Maffia, whose father now lives in the Village of Piedmont, was kicked out of the house by his father who put him up at the Holiday Inn Express in The Villages. In January 2018, a housekeeper was preparing to clean Room 307 when she noticed holes had been punched in the walls of the room. There was also damage to the shower, television, air conditioning control panel and nightstand. The father agreed to pay for the estimated $1,100 damage to the room with his credit card already on file.

In 2012, Maffia was arrested on a charge of battery. He was ordered to seek a mental health evaluation as part of a pre-trial intervention agreement. It was determined he did not need treatment and the battery charge was dropped.

