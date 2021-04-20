Lady Lake seeking replacements for two Planning and Zoning Board members

The Lady Lake Commission is seeking residents willing to serve on the Planning and Zoning Board after the loss of two members.

Regis Lorenzo LeClerc, 81, a resident of Water Oak, died April 11. He had been named to the Planning and Zoning Board in 2017.

Nora Choquette, who was named to the Planning and Zoning Board in 2019, has resigned from the board because she has moved from the area.

Those interested in applying for a seat on the board can contact Lady Lake Town Hall at 751-1500.

The board last year turned down a request from The Villages to construct apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square. It recommended the commission do that same. Although the Planning and Zoning Board serves in an advisory capacity, the commission followed that recommendation in a controversial 3-2 vote.