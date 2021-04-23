80.5 F
The Villages
Friday, April 23, 2021
Suzanne V. Thompson

By Staff Report

Suzanne V. Thompson
Suzanne V. Thompson

Suzanne V. Thompson, 84, of Macon, Georgia passed away in Macon, Georgia on April 10, 2021.

Mrs. Thompson was a school teacher in Wildwood, Florida. She was a bookkeeper for Central Florida Insurance Agency in Bushnell, Florida. She taught Catechism classes for many years at St. Lawrence Catholic Church and served as the director of the program as well. She was very involved with the South Sumter Girls Softball League for many years, serving as team manager for multiple teams throughout the years and serving as League president. She also volunteered with Lake Panasoffkee’s Friends of the Library. Her hobbies included reading, bowling, golf, crocheting, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband: Art Thompson of Macon, Georgia; one son: John C. Thompson (Jacqueline) Jacksonville, Florida; 2 daughters: Laurie Anne Thompson of Del Ray Beach, Florida; Mary Beth Gumbart (Edward) of Macon, Georgia; 3 grandchildren.

A service will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2pm at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randall Belcher officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society: https://donate3.cancer.org.

