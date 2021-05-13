Kenneth Harrigan, 76, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Susan Harrigan of The Villages, FL. Brothers: Robert, Leonard and Ronald, and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake from 1-3 pm. A service will follow at 3 pm.

Internment at Florida National Cemetery with full military honors on Fri., May 28, 2021 at 2:30 pm. All family and friends are welcome to attend.