Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges during arrest for outstanding warrant

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars on drug charges Wednesday afternoon after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy went to his residence to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

The deputy took 30-year-old Elton Riketa into custody at his residence in the 10000 block of S.E. 149th Street shortly before 3 p.m. Riketa admitted that he had marijuana on him and the deputy found a clear plastic bag in his left pocket that contained a green leafy substance. The deputy also reported finding a white ball of paper containing a clear crystal substance, a sheriff’s office report states.

The green leafy substance field-tested positive for marijuana and the clear substance was confirmed to be methamphetamine, the report says. The deputy then read Riketa his rights and he refused to speak with him.

Riketa was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and a warrant for failure to appear in court on a previous change of plea hearing for a charge of no valid driver’s license. He was being held on $4,000 bond and is due in court June 15 at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., jail records show.