Resident of The Villages sentenced in public masturbation case

By Meta Minton

Glenn Yagle

A resident of The Villages has been sentenced in a public masturbation case.

Glenn James Yagle, 59, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, last week in Sumter County Court pleaded no contest to a charge of exposure of sexual organs. He has been placed on probation for one year.

Yagle was charged with going to an office at the Oakland Hills Professional Center shortly before 8 p.m. July 27 and disrobing from the waist down, while wearing an orange polo shirt and sandals, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While standing at the door of the office, exposing his genitals, he began to masturbate. A Ring doorbell sent a “Back Door Motion” alert to the cell phone of the business owner. She logged in and saw a man masturbating in real time.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office released these surveillance images of Glenn Yagle. When he saw the images on Villages-News.com, he turned himself in to law enforcement.

In a search for the suspect, the sheriff’s office sent out an alert via social media which was picked up by Villages-News.com. Yagle contacted the sheriff’s office and said he wanted to turn himself in. When he went to the sheriff’s office, he was accompanied by his elderly mother, who has since passed away. He admitted he was the man captured in the surveillance footage.

“He stated that he was looking for some privacy and he remembered that particular plaza had a lot of privacy in the back corner,” the detective wrote in the arrest report.

Yagle said he did not think that a camera was present.

“He said he had seen the post with his picture on Villages-News.com and figured he better call in and explain himself,” the report said.

