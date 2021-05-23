Miles Arthur MacShara Sr., age 95, of Au Gres, Michigan formerly of Commerce, Michigan and The Villages, Florida passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at Tawas Village in East Tawas, Michigan.

Miles was born April 23, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan. During his high school years, he started with the ROTC learning mechanical and architectural drawing. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and after his honorable discharge, he began a long time career as an architect thankful for the knowledge he received in the Navy.

Miles married the former Jean Cox and together they began raising their family. He served on the architectural Committee for District 3 as a volunteer for several years while living in The Villages. Miles enjoyed a good round of golf, traveling, spending his retirement years in The Villages, Florida from 2003-2020, and enjoying the company of family and friends. He had a quick wit and a great sense of humor.

Miles is survived by his sons, Brian (Catherine) MacShara, Kevin (Sally) MacShara, and Miles (Tracie) MacShara, Jr.; five grandchildren, Kevin Jr., Brandon, Mandi, Lauren, and Lyndsey; five great grandchildren, Devin, Kade, Austin, Will, and Scott; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends in Michigan and Florida. Miles was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lillian (Freund) MacShara; spouse, Jean in 2012; daughters, Sandi in 2010 and Colleen in 2012; brothers, Dane, and Calvin.

Private cremation services have been held.