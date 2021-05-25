Food truck at Mexican store in Sumter County cited for health violations

A food truck at a Mexican store in Sumter County was cited last week and temporarily closed for health violations.

Mi Ranchito Mexican Store at 208 S. Main St. was shut down this past Friday, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector found that windows were not able to fully close at the mobile food truck next door to the store. It was also determined that the operating license had expired on Feb. 1. The inspector also found that there was no handwash sink or soap available for employees.

In addition, an employee training certificate was not complete.