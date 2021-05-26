91.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
By Staff Report

Lanny Stueber, 79, of Pohatcong Township, N.J., passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Moravian Village of Bethlehem.

Born August 31, 1941 in Bronx, NY she was a daughter of the late Arnold and Caroline (Carey) Tobiason. She was a financial manager with AT&T in Basking Ridge, NJ before retirement. Previously she was employed by Warner-Lambert; Norwescap for 13 years; and Disney World. She and her husband, James, were married for 58 years, having married on May 24, 1963.

Lanny enjoyed line dancing, tap dancing, golfing and the Theatre Group at the Villages and many friendship clubs and lunch groups. She stayed busy and active traveling with her husband. Lanny was also previously a Girl Scout Troop Leader. She was a charter member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL; St. John’s Lutheran Church; member and past-President of Phillipsburg Jaycettes; committee woman for the local and state Miss American Pageant in Atlantic City; member and past-President of the Greenwich Township PTA; member of the Health Planning Council for Warren Hospital; member of the Financial Assistance Board of Raritan Valley Community College; and an Auxiliary member of the American Legion #347 in The Villages, FL.

In addition to her loving husband, James, she is survived by a son Craig Altemus of Daytona Beach, FL; a daughter Lynn Erk (husband, Senai) of Pohatcong Township; and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Sophia.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Flynn’s on the Hill, Outdoor Pavilion, 341 Pursel Street, Phillipsburg, NJ.

The family requests memorials to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, 12902 Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 or Bayada Foundation, 1 West Philadelphia Ave, 4th Floor, Boyertown, PA 19512.

