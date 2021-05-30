88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 30, 2021
type here...

Villager appointed by Gov. DeSantis to state board of nursing

By Staff Report

Deborah Becker
Deborah Becker

A Villager has been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the state board of nursing.

Deborah Becker was one of eight people named last to the state’s nursing board. The appointments must be confirmed by the Florida Senate.

Becker is a member of the nursing faculty at the College of Central Florida. Previously, she was a nursing instructor at Ivy Technical College. Becker is a member of the American Nurses Association, National League of Nursing, International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana University and her master’s degree in nursing education from Indiana State University.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Republicans shamelessly block commission on attack on U.S. Capitol

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident asks why Republicans would block a commission that would have looked into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Only Free states can preserve our Republic

A reader has an urgent message for fellow citizens about the direction of our nation. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Poor and middle class will pay for new government spending

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident warns that poor people and the middle class will pay for new government spending.

An outrageous rule about graduation

A Leesburg resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses outrage over a principal’s decision about the upcoming graduation ceremony.

What’s the status of Spanish Springs movie theater?

A Village of Silver Lake woman is wondering about the status of the movie theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos