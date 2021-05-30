Villager appointed by Gov. DeSantis to state board of nursing

A Villager has been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the state board of nursing.

Deborah Becker was one of eight people named last to the state’s nursing board. The appointments must be confirmed by the Florida Senate.

Becker is a member of the nursing faculty at the College of Central Florida. Previously, she was a nursing instructor at Ivy Technical College. Becker is a member of the American Nurses Association, National League of Nursing, International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana University and her master’s degree in nursing education from Indiana State University.