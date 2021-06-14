Pedestrians should always take safety seriously

Walking is a good way to get exercise, stay fit and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. Here are some common sense tips for staying safe:

• Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

• Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

• If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

• Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.

• Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

• If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

• Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.

• Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

• Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.

• Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.

