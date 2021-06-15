Sherwood B. Hansen, age 97, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

He was born June 15, 1923 in Coulter, Iowa and moved to Florida in 1989. He was the owner/operator of a trucking company for many years and was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force, having served during WWII. He also was an avid golfer.

He is survived by daughters, Deborah Orr and her husband, John of Summerfield, FL, Rochelle Derr and her husband, Larry of Mt. Joy, PA, Jill Lewis and her husband, Larry of Plainview, MN; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Hansen in 2015.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Please check back for details.