85.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
type here...

Sherwood B. Hansen

By Staff Report

Sherwood Hansen
Sherwood Hansen

Sherwood B. Hansen, age 97, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

He was born June 15, 1923 in Coulter, Iowa and moved to Florida in 1989. He was the owner/operator of a trucking company for many years and was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force, having served during WWII. He also was an avid golfer.

He is survived by daughters, Deborah Orr and her husband, John of Summerfield, FL, Rochelle Derr and her husband, Larry of Mt. Joy, PA, Jill Lewis and her husband, Larry of Plainview, MN; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Hansen in 2015.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Please check back for details.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villager tells the story of her little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villa Valdez resident tells the story of her little white cross.

It’s all about America

A reader warns there are people who want to change our country, and not for the better. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Exceptions and little white crosses

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, addresses the idea of exceptions when it comes to little white crosses.

People upset over the crosses are ignoring the trash

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago Domingo resident laments the fact that the people upset over the little white crosses are the same ones apparently able to overlook the bottles, cans and other trash.

The Villages Daily Sun has made the puzzles too small

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains that The Villages Daily Sun has made the puzzles too small for readers to be able to enjoy them.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos