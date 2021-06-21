87.8 F
The Villages
Monday, June 21, 2021
Governor announces $12 million hike in Alzheimer’s and dementia funding

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a more than $12 million increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia funding, bringing the state’s total commitment to more than $51 million for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

That is welcome news in The Villages, where one in 10 residents is said to be afflicted with some form of the disease.

“Some of the most difficult health conditions that impact many seniors are Alzheimer’s and dementia and as more innovative early intervention therapies are developed to mitigate the effects and severity of these conditions, awareness of the initial signs and symptoms are increasingly important. Our strong financial commitment of $51 million allows Florida to prioritize the advancement of research and support needed for this disease,” the governor said in his announcement.

Approximately 580,000 people are now living with Alzheimer’s disease in Florida and this number is projected to increase to over 720,000 by 2025.  

