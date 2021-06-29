86.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Mildred Shirrell Eastwood

By Staff Report

Mildred Shirrell Eastwood, age 86, of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday June 18, 2021. Mildred was born in Cape Girardeau, Mo. in 1935. She met her husband, Charles Eastwood. in Missouri in 1951 and they were together 52 years. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was a proud matriarch of 5 generations.

Mildred leaves behind her children, Chris Eastwood (Vivian), Linda Eastwood, Allen Eastwood (Gail), Randall Eastwood and bonus daughter, granddaughter Misty Brewer (Joey), 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She also has 4 brothers, Clinton, Clayton, Clarence Lee and Charles, sister, Bonnie, and many nieces and nephews all of Missouri. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Charles Eastwood, 2 sisters, Wilma and Wanda June and brother Cletis.

Mildred and Charlie were over the road team truck drivers most of their lives but their true love was spending time with their children and grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 11:30 am with visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 am at Beyers Funeral Home Chapel, Leesburg with Pastor Chuck Padgett officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery, Fruitland Park, FL.

