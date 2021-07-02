80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 2, 2021
type here...

Villager sentenced in golf cart crash that seriously injured male companion

By Meta Minton

Cynthia Jaudon

A Villager has been sentenced in a golf cart crash that seriously injured her male companion.

Cynthia Jaudon, 72, of the Village of Virginia Trace, will lose her driver’s license for one year, has been placed on one year’s probation and ordered to perform 50 hours community service after pleading no contest Thursday to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court.

Jaudon was at the wheel of a white Yamaha golf cart on the night of Feb. 25 when she crashed into a tunnel wall in the area of County Road 466A and Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived on the scene, EMS personnel were already treating 72-year-old Roger Stokes who was “lying on the golf cart roadway, just outside the tunnel,” the report said. Jaudon said Stokes had been thrown from the golf cart when it crashed into the tunnel wall.

Villager Roger Stokes and Cynthia Jaudon in the golf cart.

He was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center as a trauma patient.

The couple had indicated they were driving home form Brownwood Paddock Square at the time of the crash.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need a Costco closer to The Villages

A reader from Lady Lake says we need a Costo closer to The Villages. What stores are restaurants do you think we need? Let us know at [email protected]

Gate attendant grateful to residents

A gate attendant who worked the El Cortez gate in The Villages is grateful for all of the support from residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Some people are filled with hatred for President Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why some people are filled with such hatred for President Trump.

Two women are dead and the two men walk

A Village of Osceola Hills resident would like to know how the prosecutor’s office has allowed two men to walk free after leaving dead women in their wake. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Climate change fuels Central American migration

A loyal reader from Wisconsin, writing in a Letter to the Editor, points to leaders in the United States who have warned climate change is fueling Central American migration.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos