Villager sentenced in golf cart crash that seriously injured male companion

A Villager has been sentenced in a golf cart crash that seriously injured her male companion.

Cynthia Jaudon, 72, of the Village of Virginia Trace, will lose her driver’s license for one year, has been placed on one year’s probation and ordered to perform 50 hours community service after pleading no contest Thursday to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court.

Jaudon was at the wheel of a white Yamaha golf cart on the night of Feb. 25 when she crashed into a tunnel wall in the area of County Road 466A and Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived on the scene, EMS personnel were already treating 72-year-old Roger Stokes who was “lying on the golf cart roadway, just outside the tunnel,” the report said. Jaudon said Stokes had been thrown from the golf cart when it crashed into the tunnel wall.

He was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center as a trauma patient.

The couple had indicated they were driving home form Brownwood Paddock Square at the time of the crash.