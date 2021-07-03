75.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 3, 2021
Man arrested last year at Walmart in The Villages lands back behind bars

By Meta Minton

Robert Raymond Hawks
A man arrested last year at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages has landed back behind bars.

Robert Raymond Hawks, 42, of Summerfield, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. Bond was set at $4,000.

Hawks had been arrested May 14, 2020 on a charge of theft after putting UPC barcodes for 28 cents on a Metra 1000-watt amp kit and a Bushnell flashlight, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The merchandise had a combined value of $84.94. Hawks proceeded through a self-checkout lane and paid 60 cents for the items, using a $5 bill. A loss prevention officer stopped Hawks as he left the store.

