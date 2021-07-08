Wildwood man jailed after allegedly filming girlfriend’s 12-year-old niece

A Wildwood man is facing multiple sex-related charges after allegedly filming his girlfriend’s 12-year-old niece as she undressed.

During a recorded interview Wednesday at the Wildwood Police Department, 30-year-old Joshua Nugent-Gruny, who lives at 5375 Sunshine Drive, admitted he had placed a small camera in an air conditioning vent in the bathroom of his home. The camera was pointed at the toilet and shower. He used it to film the 12-year-old who was “fully unclothed” when some of the video was shot, according to an arrest report.

Nugent-Gruny, who still has an Illinois driver’s license, indicated he had at least three videos of the 12-year-old as well as videos of two 18-year-olds from Illinois who had visited three weeks earlier. He resides in a new home in the Freedom Homes development on the Beaumont Property on County Road 466A, next door to Trailwinds Plaza.

Nugent-Gruny said he “would view the recording and then masturbate while watching them.”

The camera was removed from his home and submitted as evidence.

He is facing five felony counts of video voyeurism. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention $26,000 bond.