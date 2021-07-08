82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 8, 2021
type here...

Wildwood man jailed after allegedly filming girlfriend’s 12-year-old niece

By Meta Minton

Joshua Nugent Gruny
Joshua Nugent-Gruny

A Wildwood man is facing multiple sex-related charges after allegedly filming his girlfriend’s 12-year-old niece as she undressed.

During a recorded interview Wednesday at the Wildwood Police Department, 30-year-old Joshua Nugent-Gruny, who lives at 5375 Sunshine Drive, admitted he had placed a small camera in an air conditioning vent in the bathroom of his home. The camera was pointed at the toilet and shower. He used it to film the 12-year-old who was “fully unclothed” when some of the video was shot, according to an arrest report.

Nugent-Gruny, who still has an Illinois driver’s license, indicated he had at least three videos of the 12-year-old as well as videos of two 18-year-olds from Illinois who had visited three weeks earlier. He resides in a new home in the Freedom Homes development on the Beaumont Property on County Road 466A, next door to Trailwinds Plaza.

Joshua Nugent Gruny lives in the Freedom Homes development on the Beaumont Property on County Road 466A in Wildwood
Joshua Nugent-Gruny lives in the Freedom Homes development on the Beaumont Property on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

Nugent-Gruny said he “would view the recording and then masturbate while watching them.”

The camera was removed from his home and submitted as evidence.

He is facing five felony counts of video voyeurism. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention $26,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Where’s the election fraud?

In response to a previous Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident offers his take on the election “fraud” that former President Trump is complaining about.

Unfair treatment of club in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist couple describes what they see as unfair treatment of a club in The Villages.

What are they afraid of when it comes to election audits?

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident would like to know what the Democrats are afraid of when it comes to election audits.

The Villages is a golf cart community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident would like to remind everyone that The Villages is a golf cart community.

Golf cart drivers don’t abide by rules in The Villages

A Wildwood resident contends that golf cart drivers don’t abide by the rules in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos