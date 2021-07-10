84.4 F
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Villager impatient with Community Standards

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I keep seeing more and more Letters to the Editor regarding deed compliance issues.
I too have issues with homes in my neighborhood. One has had a large dumpster parked in the driveway for months with no work being done on the sinkhole damaged home from years ago. I’ve been in contact with the manager of Community Standards and all you get is the run around. My last email was sent five days ago with NO response.
There is another home directly across the street from me that has been vacant for two years. The grass is a foot tall the shrubs cover the windows and when we call about it, nothing is done.
Yet, someone put a small white cross on the lawn and it becomes a large issue.
I’m told by the district supervisor that by the State of Florida statues, legally they
can’t get involved with deed compliance issues UNTIL the deed compliance department has done all it can to resolve the issue. How long will that take?

Bernie Roberts
Village of Calumet Grove

 

