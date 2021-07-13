90.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
By Staff Report

Helen Louise Frashure, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 9, 2021 in Belleview, Florida. She was born October 28, 1928 in Buckhannon, West Virginia to Simeon Layfield and Ruby Layfield. She was a homemaker most of her life and helped in the family business “Evans Discount Foods.”

She is preceded by her parents and loving husband, Hugh Ebert Frashure; daughter, Sheila; brothers, John Edward Layfield and Jim Layfield; sister, Betty.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (James) Evans and Loretta (Fred) Ooley ; sisters, Loretta and Stella Lee; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren.

A Graveside interment will take place 11:00 a.m. Tuesday July 13, 2021 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

