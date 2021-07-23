88.5 F
The Villages
Friday, July 23, 2021
Summerfield woman arrested after allegedly lying about her identity

By Meta Minton

Briana Rachele Johnson
A Summerfield woman was arrested after allegedly lying about her identity to a law enforcement officer.

Briana Rachele Johnson, 26, was a passenger in a maroon Ford SUV at about noon Tuesday near Panasoffkee when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt and initiated a traffic stop.

Johnson claimed she didn’t have identification with her and provided a date of birth and the last four digits of a Social Security number. When she was asked how old she was, she hesitated and then replied “25.” However, the birth date she had given to the deputy indicated she was 27.

When Johnson provided the deputy with her true identity, the deputy found that she was wanted on a felony bench warrant out of Marion County.

She was arrested on a charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. She was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the Marion County warrant.

