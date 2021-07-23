76 F
The Villages
Friday, July 23, 2021
Villager who painted house wrong color ready to take swatches to ARC

By Meta Minton

A Villager who painted her house the wrong color is ready to take her swatches to the Architectural Review Committee.

Michele Pedersen who lives at 2869 Rain Lily Loop in the Village of Sanibel had been ordered in June to repaint her house after she unwittingly strayed from the color palette put in place by the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors. Earlier this month, Pedersen scored a victory when the board told her to take her case back before the ARC.

Pedersen is scheduled to appear Wednesday morning before the ARC when it meets at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.

This home at 2869 Rain Lily Loop was painted the wrong color.

Pedersen got hit with a double whammy when the CDD 9 board made a change to the color palette last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she and her contractor, Steve Kling Painting, were not aware the color palette had been changed. She also claimed she attempted in vain prior to the paint job to make contact with the District Office, which reduced its availability to the public during the pandemic to “by appointment only.”

Initially, the CDD 9 board held to a position that “rules are rules” and in June ordered her to repaint her house a color that is on the revised color palette. Pedersen didn’t give up and returned one month later to press her case for keeping the color, which apparently is not as appreciated as the person who lodged the anonymous complaint against Pedersen. She was assured that District Counsel Mark Brionez would be present Wednesday’s meeting and could provide background to the ARC on the problematic history of her case.

