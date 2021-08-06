Patricia Ely passed away peacefully on August 3, 2021 in her home in The Villages, Florida.

She was born on March 16,1934 in Newark, New Jersey to Walter and Leonia Schreyer. She graduated from Roselle Park High School in 1952 and St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She worked as a pediatric nurse for Doctors Burnett and Mathews in Tucker, Georgia. She was married to her husband for 64 years. Together they raised 4 beautiful children. She was a sweet soul whom everyone loved dearly.

She is survived by her husband Alfred (Al) C. Ely of The Villages, Florida. Sons Al C. Jr Ely and daughter in law Amy of Texas, Gordon Ely and daughter in law Patti, Jeff Ely, and daughter Lynda Ely Ward all of Georgia. She had eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Friday, August 6th at 11:30am at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home in The Villages. Internment to follow at 1:30pm at Florida National Cemetery.