The Villages doesn’t need a mask mandate

To the Editor:
I totally disagree with the letter by Phyllis Simon where she believes a mask mandate should be reinstated in The Villages.
Almost 90 percent of the residents of The Villages have been vaccinated. Therefore even if they experience a rare breakthrough, they will not be even sick enough to be hospitalized. It is also extremely rare that they can pass on the virus.
Unless one has a very special mask (K95 or Kn95 ) mask on
The mask doesn’t stop the virus anyway. Cloth or paper masks are ineffective. So are the mask shields.
Those who choose to be unvaccinated are taking a chance but that’s their right.
There is no reason to initiate a mask mandate.
Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square