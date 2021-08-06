The Villages doesn’t need a mask mandate

To the Editor:

I totally disagree with the letter by Phyllis Simon where she believes a mask mandate should be reinstated in The Villages.

Almost 90 percent of the residents of The Villages have been vaccinated. Therefore even if they experience a rare breakthrough, they will not be even sick enough to be hospitalized. It is also extremely rare that they can pass on the virus.

Unless one has a very special mask (K95 or Kn95 ) mask on

The mask doesn’t stop the virus anyway. Cloth or paper masks are ineffective. So are the mask shields.

Those who choose to be unvaccinated are taking a chance but that’s their right.

There is no reason to initiate a mask mandate.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square