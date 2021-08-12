84.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Wildwood police forced to Taser ‘disoriented’ man holding gun and phone

By Meta Minton

Jerry Thomas Cariel

Wildwood police were forced to Taser a “disoriented” man holding a gun and a phone.

Officers were called at about 11 p.m. Wednesday to 819 Parks St. where 67-year-old Jerry Thomas Cariel stepped off the porch and into the direction of the police, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. An officer asked Cariel “multiple times” if he needed help. But Cariel “started speaking in a disoriented manner not really making sense.”

One of the officers saw that Cariel had a phone in his left hand and a black revolver in his right hand. Both objects were held at a 90-degree angle toward police.

An officer unholstered his Taser and commanded Cariel to stop and to drop the firearm. When Cariel did not comply, the officer deployed the Taser. Cariel fell to the ground and was handcuffed.

He was arrested on charges of assault on law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. He was booked on $10,500 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

