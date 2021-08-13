82 F
The Villages
Friday, August 13, 2021
The Villages unable to recover $1,750 in fines at out-of-compliance home

By Meta Minton

The Villages has been unable to recover $1,750 in fines at an out-of-compliance home.

Community Development District 3 supervisors on Friday agreed to waive the fines at at home at 1006 Davenport Drive in the Village of Summerhill.

The owners of the home, Ashbert and Joyce Borden, are deceased. They bought the home in 2015 and it eventually fell into foreclosure.

1006 Davenport Drive
1006 Davenport Drive in the Village of Summerhill

Neighbors had begun maintaining the property, but in 2019 were advised not to do so due to potential liability issues and because it makes the deed compliance process more difficult.

There was a foreclosure sale in July, but there were no “surplus funds” left over from the sale of the to pay the fines levied by CDD 3.

According to the probate file, the named personal representative in the will “declined to serve,” according to Community Standards.

