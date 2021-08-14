Pair in U-Haul arrested after fraudulent purchase of more than $6,000 in lumber

Two men who arrived in a U-Haul to pick up more than $6,000 worth of lumber were arrested at Romac Building Supply in Lady Lake.

John Michael Jancek III, 27, of Tampa, and Juan Winter, 33, of Orlando, showed up at the construction supply company off Rolling Acres Road at about noon Thursday after ordering $6,854 worth of lumber with a fraudulent credit card, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A similar purchase had been made with the same credit card at the Romac location in Leesburg. Another purchase was halted at the Romac location in Ocala when the credit card holder realized his card had been compromised and reported it.

Both men were arrested on charges of fraud. Jancek was also found to be in possession of syringes with the residue of heroin. He is facing an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on a Hillsborough County warrant charging him with failure to a appear on a charge of DUI reckless driving.

Both men were booked at the Lake County Jail. Jancek’s bond was set at $16,000. Winter’s bond was set at $15,000.