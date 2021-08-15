Wildwood woman escapes prosecution again in alleged attack on husband

A Wildwood woman has escaped prosecution for a second time in an alleged attack on her husband.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been dismissed following the June 14 arrest of 50-year-old Rachael Leigh Ballou. She had been arrested after throwing a shovel and other items at her husband in the garage of their home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The case has been dropped due to “victim/witness issues.”

The Michigan native was arrested in 2018 in another alleged attack on her husband. However, that case was dropped by the prosecutor’s office at the request of Ballou’s husband.