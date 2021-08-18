Wildwood woman arrested after alleged attack on husband in front of their children

A Wildwood woman was arrested after an alleged attack on her husband in front of their four children.

Heather Marie Margaret Pinkerton, 33, was arrested on a charge of battery Monday night at her home in the 800 block of Powell Street. She and her husband had been arguing by text message and she confronted him when he returned home from a park with their children, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Her husband collected some clothing and began to leave the residence. She “lunged” at him as he attempted to get into a vehicle to leave. She threw a set of keys at him, the report said. She grabbed his head and scratched him.

Pinkerton was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.