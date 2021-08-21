Larry Thomas Gebhardt, 75, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on August 13, 2021 of a heart attack. He had never recovered from a stroke he suffered in June of 2020. Larry was born on March 2, 1946 to Frederick George and Mary Jo (Hogan) Gebhardt in Warren, Pennsylvania.

Larry spent most of his career at Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec) in Johnstown, PA, where he met and later married his wife of 34 years, Sandra (Krieger) Gebhardt. In 1995, Larry was transferred to Reading, PA, and he retired in 2003. Larry and Sandy happily found their way to The Villages in 2008.

Larry graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Masters degree in English Literature. He was an avid reader, golfed most of his life, loved gardening and the Pittsburgh Steelers and, after retirement, became interested in stamp collecting.

He proudly served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany after basic training. He had a deep respect for those who were deployed to Vietnam and for those who, in all wars, sacrificed their lives for our country.

Larry is survived by his wife, his son from a previous marriage, Chad Alan Gebhardt, married to Dolores (Dixon) Gebhardt, two grandchildren, Grant and Brooke Gebhardt, his sister, Janet Gebhardt, and two brothers, Joseph, married to Susan, and Thaddeus, married to Linda. He was predeceased by his Father and Mother, Frederick George and Mary Jo (Hogan) Gebhardt and his brother, Frederick George Gebhardt, Jr., married to Dianne who is, thankfully, still with us.

A family viewing was held at Hiers-Baxley funeral home on Wednesday, August 17. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Larry’s name to any military organization, your local humane society or your charity of choice.

If more men were like Larry, the world would be a wonderful place. He had a brilliant mind, loved his family, was kind and generous, had a great sense of humor and was a gentleman until his last breath.