Nurse arrested on DUI charge after crashing car at Villages Rehab

A nurse was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing her car at Villages Rehab.

Emergency responders were called at 3:20 p.m. Friday to the care facility at 900 County Road 466 where 71-year-old Shirley Citera of Water Oak had driven her black 2016 Kia into the bushes, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Citera could not stand without assistance.

An inventory of her vehicle prior to towing turned up an open bottle of Seagram’s Gin and a bottle of Dasani water with alcohol mixed in.

Citera “became angry, combative and belligerent” as she was being transported to the Lake County Jail. She provided breath samples that registered .21 and .20 blood alcohol content. A criminal history check revealed she had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in 2008.

The arrest report indicated Citera is a nurse, but did not specify where she works.

She was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond