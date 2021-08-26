Merrill M. Webb Jr.

Merrill M. “Pete” Webb, Jr., 83, of The Villages, Florida, beloved husband of Peggy L. of 62 years, father, grandfather and great grandfather, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 21, 2021. He was born December 31, 1937 in Altoona, PA, son of the late Merrill Melvin Webb, Sr. and Dorothy L. (Stange) Webb. Pete had one sister (deceased), Virginia E. Haghighat of Westminster, Md.

He married Peggy L. (McCoy) Webb on July 24, 1959 in Altoona, PA and has two children, M. Richard “Rick” Webb with his wife, Niai (Sharer) Webb and Wendy (Webb) Thomas and her husband, Michael Thomas. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Joshua Webb, Ryan Thomas and Laura David with her husband Allan and a new great grandchild Chloe Rose. Peggy has two surviving siblings, a younger sister Patricia (McCoy) Rauch and family and an older brother, James McCoy and family.

Pete was a 1955 graduate of Altoona High School. He also attended Penn State University and achieved his degree in Electrical Engineering Technology in 1959. He was a member of Saint James Lutheran Church in Altoona, PA for many decades and more recently a member of Hope Lutheran in The Villages, FL.

Pete was a retiree of Westvaco Corp. in Tyrone, PA as the Maintenance and Engineering Superintendent for over 40 years. Prior to that after college he worked as an Engineering Draftsman for the Naval Research Lab in Washington, DC. Pete also had a successful part-time electrical contracting business, as he was known for always working to improve life for his family. Pete always believed that there is no limit to what you can accomplish when you don’t care who gets the credit.

Pete was a member of the Jaffa Shrine and Masonic Lodge in Altoona. He served excellently as Potentate in the year 2000. Pete has a long career of volunteerism with his service in his Masonic affiliations for well over 50 years. He was a member of Logan Lodge No. 490 since 1960 and the Jaffa Shrine since 1977. Pete also served on the board at the Shriner’s Erie Hospital for many years. He was also a member of the Royal Order of the Jesters, the Jaffa Cycle Corps and the Order of Quetzalcoatl.

Pete always enjoyed spending time with family and many friends, and especially enjoyed entertaining with lots of traveling, including the many cruises they organized and enjoyed over many decades. Pete was an avid golfer in The Villages and in the Altoona area as a member at Park Hills, Sinking Valley and Scotch Valley country clubs. He was also an avid bowler and played in several leagues in PA and FL. Pete and the entire family (many of which are PSU alumni) are devoted Penn State fans and have enjoyed tailgating and parties for many years. Pete was an avid Steelers fan as well.

Memorial services will be held in the fall in Altoona, PA and also in The Villages. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, care of the Jaffa Shrine, P.O. Box 1984, Altoona, PA 16603-1984.