78.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 27, 2021
type here...

84-year-old Villager released after more than a month in jail

By Meta Minton

Morris Wolff
Morris Wolff

An 84-year-old resident of The Villages has been released from jail after spending more than a month behind bars.

Morris Wolff, who lives in the Village of Mallory Square, was released Tuesday from the Sumter County Jail where he had been lodged since July 9.

Morris was arrested in October after an unwanted appearance at Palmer Legends Country Club, from which he has been banned. He was supposed to appear in court in June to answer to a charge of trespassing, but skipped the court date.

In an appearance Tuesday in Sumter County Court, Wolff was sentenced to time already served.

Wolff has a long list of arrests in The Villages, including a charge that he misrepresented himself during a meeting at the Millhorn Law Firm in The Villages. In 2017, Wolff was arrested during a tennis match at the Tierra Del Sol tennis courts.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s a national shame

A Village of Largo resident contends the President Biden’s performance has been a national shame. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Overcrowding at town squares

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a suggestion to control overcrowding at the town squares.

President Biden and his boy Hunter

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on President Biden and his son, Hunter.

Did Harold Schwartz want apartments at town square?

In a Letter to the Editor, a former Villager, now living in Port St. Lucie, expresses doubt that Harold Schwartz ever dreamed that apartments would be put in at town square.

Something needs to be done about crowding at town square

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident is fed up with outsiders taking over the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos