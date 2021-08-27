84-year-old Villager released after more than a month in jail

An 84-year-old resident of The Villages has been released from jail after spending more than a month behind bars.

Morris Wolff, who lives in the Village of Mallory Square, was released Tuesday from the Sumter County Jail where he had been lodged since July 9.

Morris was arrested in October after an unwanted appearance at Palmer Legends Country Club, from which he has been banned. He was supposed to appear in court in June to answer to a charge of trespassing, but skipped the court date.

In an appearance Tuesday in Sumter County Court, Wolff was sentenced to time already served.

Wolff has a long list of arrests in The Villages, including a charge that he misrepresented himself during a meeting at the Millhorn Law Firm in The Villages. In 2017, Wolff was arrested during a tennis match at the Tierra Del Sol tennis courts.