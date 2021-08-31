Summerfield – In Loving Memory Of Floyd Eugene Farnsley Sr age 53, (Pops) born on April 29th 1968 in Cincinnati Ohio, to Amanda Gertrude Nance & Eldon Albertus Farnsley (Shorty). A survivor of stage 4 throat cancer, & long battle of serious medical issues in recent years, showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Pops came out a hero staying strong until the end. August 19th 2021, at Floyd & his life partner Darlene Cochrane’s residence in Summerfield Florida Heaven gained an angel.

Survived by his siblings, Gayle, Cecil, Harry, Richard Farnsley, his Neice and Nephews Robin, Crystal, Lacie, Scott, Tim, Dale, Fred jr., Jeff, Jack Farnsley, children, Felicia Roberts, Floyd Eugene Farnsley Jr., Samantha Farnsley, Tabatha Burcham, Wife Stacie, adopted daughters Laini & LynsieRae Farnsley, step children Joseph Makaiwi, Christopher Szody, Tyler Cochrane, Melinda Williams, Joshua Fahey, & host of grandchildren, Chance, Cayden, Joseph Jr, Collin, Malachi, Lay’Lah, Kimberly, Karma, Serenity, Ethan, Chris, Noah, Sophia, Ian, Ace, Christopher, Cayden, KerriAnn, CharlieLynn, Liam Eugene, Mia Rosé, Oliver and Wyatt. Along with many more family and friends who love and miss him dearly.

Preceded in death by parents Amanda & Eldon Farnsley, Siblings Leo, Evelyn, Freddy & Barb Farnsley & daughter Amber Burcham, whom Floyd has adjoined inside Heavens gates.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday September 15th, 2021 @ Evergreen Cemetery in St.Augustine Florida, for Floyd Euegene Farnsley Sr to be laid to rest with his father Eldon Albertus Farnsley. For our final goodbyes we are setting Floyd and Amber into the St. Augustine beaches to stand free and at final peace with his father/ our grandpa in the mighty heavens above.