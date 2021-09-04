89.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 4, 2021
10,000 Florida motorists buy up new Disney World specialty license plates

By Staff Report

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced that the new Walt Disney World specialty license plate has been delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies statewide. Floridians who purchased presale vouchers for the specialty plate are now able to redeem them at their local tax collector office or license plate agency, and those who wish to purchase the new specialty plate may do so at their local office.

New specialty license plates were authorized during the 2020 Legislative Session, and the presale process began in October 2020. The Walt Disney World specialty plate is the third plate from the 2020 Legislative Session to have their newly authorized specialty plate meet all design, development, manufacturing, and presale requirements established to begin the distribution process. At the time of distribution, more than 10,000 presale vouchers had been purchased by Floridians for the Walt Disney World specialty license plate.

The revenue collected annually from the sale of the Walt Disney World specialty license plate will be distributed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida, a Florida nonprofit, for activities and programs for families with critically ill children.

Floridians interested in purchasing one of the many specialty license plates offered in Florida are encouraged to visit their local tax collector or license plate agency. A complete list of Florida’s specialty license plates can be found on the department’s website.

