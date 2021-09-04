Regional VA offering $10,000 signing bonuses for nurses

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is hiring registered nurses and licensed practical nurses for temporary and part-time positions at all NF/SGVHS facilities and offering signing bonuses of up to $10,000.

Those interested in employment are encouraged to attend a virtual hiring event scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Individuals can register for the event by visiting Upcoming Event (paradox.ai). This event is open to anyone who meets hiring criteria. Prospective employees are asked to have a resume and (if applicable) a copy of their military discharge paperwork available (DD Form 214 – Certificate of Release or Discharge).

VA also provides expansive benefits, competitive salaries, paid time off and paid holidays, career advancement opportunities, relocation incentives, and more.

VA nurse benefits and incentives include, but are not limited to:

Up to a $10,000 signing bonus for those who qualify

Paid vacation time that starts building right away, paid sick leave and 11 paid federal holidays.

Comprehensive health insurance, including dental and vision care, which may become effective on the first full pay period.

Generous retirement benefits through the Federal Employees’ Retirement System, or FERS, a three-tier retirement plan that includes a 401(k)-type savings plan with an up to 5 percent employer match, Social Security, and pension.

Childcare subsidy (VA will help pay for childcare while the employee is at work)

Transportation subsidy (VA will pay the cost of public transportation and van pools)

To learn more about careers at VA, visit: www.vacareers.va.gov.