Abandoned home in The Villages subject of public hearing

An abandoned home which is in foreclosure in The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The home is located at 1840 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages. The home was owned by 83-year-old Wilbur “Stan” Downing Jr. who died in 2012. He moved in 1994 from Massachusetts to The Villages. He was an avid golfer and a member of the New Hampshire Club and Red Sox Club of The Villages. He left behind his wife Lillian, but during the public hearing, Community Standards indicated the numbers they have for her have been disconnected.

A complaint was received July 12 about overgrown grass and weeds as well as mold growing on the home, driveway and deck. The utilities are past due.

The board found the property in violation of deed compliance and allowed three days for the property to be brought back into compliance. If not, a $250 fine will be imposed each time the District cuts the grass. The District has no authority to do anything about the mold.