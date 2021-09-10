76.1 F
The Villages
Friday, September 10, 2021
CDD 2 approves budget with 8 percent increase in maintenance assessment rates

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors on Friday approved a budget for 2021-2022 which includes an 8 percent increase in maintenance assessment rates paid by residents.

The budget for the coming fiscal year is set at $1.512 million.

The increase is due to road rejuvenator and painting projects that are part of the capital improvement plan. There is also an increase in landscaping and pine straw contracts. During a workshop earlier this summer, the board whittled away at the budget and found savings in deed compliance costs and management fees. A large part of the budget – $582,352 – will be dedicated to landscaping, flowers and irrigation.

You can see the entire CDD 2 budget at this link: D2_Final_Budget_Packet

“We really search for ways to cut things, but it’s just not there. We really run a tight budget,” said CDD 2 Board Chairman Bill Schikora.

The board unanimously approved the budget.

