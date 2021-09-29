86.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Driver of suspicious vehicle arrested after traffic stop in Village of Fenney

By Meta Minton

Eric Lamar Lowery
The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in the Village of Fenney.

Eric Lamar Lowery, 48, of Coleman, was driving a gold Lincoln shortly before 2 a.m. westbound on Warm Springs Avenue near Fenney Way when an officer found that the vehicle’s license plate had been reported stolen in Hernando County, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Lowery admitted he had been drinking and raised an open 16-ounce Busch beer, showing it to the officer. Lowery also said he had “just purchased” the vehicle from a friend in Leesburg and it already had the license plate. He consented to a search of the vehicle and the officer found cocaine and a cut straw hidden inside a cigarette package, tucked inside the driver’s front door panel. Lowery denied ownership of the cocaine, but admitted, “I snort a little coke here and there.”

Lowery was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,500 bond.

