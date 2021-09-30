Man arrested after brawl with girlfriend at Circle K in Wildwood

A man was arrested after a brawl with his girlfriend at a Circle K in Wildwood.

Nathan Alan Stafford, 29, of Wildwood, was with his girlfriend Wednesday morning at the Circle K at State Road 44 and U.S. 301 when the girlfriend informed Stafford she did not have sufficient funds to put gasoline into their white Jeep Cherokee, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. An altercation broke out between the couple.

Stafford fled the Circle K prior to the arrival of police, leaving his girlfriend behind.

The woman said Stafford attacked her, choking her to the point she could not breathe, the report said.

When police pulled Stafford over on U.S. 301, he denied the argument had turned physical.

He was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.