Rogue Nation member escapes prosecution in incident at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake

A Rogue Nation member has escaped prosecution in an incident earlier this year at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

Shawn Berry, 55, of Belleview, was arrested May 17 after showing up at the school on Rolling Acres Road wearing a reflective safety vest and with his cellphone on a tripod. He was recording the dismissal of the students, mimicking the actions of 66-year-old James Frederick Lewis of The Villages who was arrested the previous week at the same elementary school. Both men were reportedly there to video their interactions with law enforcement and post their videos on the Rogue Nation website.

Berry was charged with trespassing within a school safety zone.

The state attorney’s office has decided not to proceed with the case against Berry and the charge has been dropped. The decision was based on case law “which concluded that a provision of the statute” on which the charge was based “is unconstitutionally vague.”

Lewis is due Wednesday in Lake County Court.

The Rogue Nation case caused consternation among members of the Lady Lake Commission who were told that town employees were being harassed on their way to and from work. At one point the commission considered the installation of a $52,000 fence around an employee parking lot. However, the commission later agreed instead to put up No Trespassing signs.