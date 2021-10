To the Editor:

Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona was harassed and followed into a public restroom by Marxist leftist Democrats who were pressuring her to vote for the extreme left multi trillion dollar democrat bill now being considered in congress. They videotaped her entering and exiting the toilet stall. This violates Peeping Tom laws and these leftists should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Democrats should be so proud.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square