Patricia Mae Ellis of Longwood, formerly the Villages, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, Friday, October 15, 2021. She was the wife of the late Vernon Lee Ellis. Pat was born in Hamersville Ohio, and graduated from Miami University of Ohio.

Pat was a teacher and homemaker. Her passion was acting and she appeared in numerous community theater productions in Pennsylvania and The Villages. Pat also appeared in commercials and film. Her true love was family time and reunions.

She has one daughter, Kim Fratrik (Michael), and three sons, Greg (Karen), Scott (Audrey) and Kevin Ellis. She also has 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with two more expected soon. She is also survived by a sister, Sandy Waits (Michael). She was preceded in death by her brother Ralph Patten and granddaughter Jessica Fratrik.

Services will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.