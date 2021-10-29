62.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 29, 2021
type here...

Pest control worker jailed after allegedly snatching Villager’s jewelry

By Meta Minton

Speed Quantez
Speed Quantez

A pest control worker has been jailed after allegedly snatching $7,400 worth of a Villager’s jewelry during a visit to her home.

The Village of Piedmont woman went to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at Mulberry Grove in The Villages earlier this month after she discovered that valuable jewelry was missing from her home. The jewelry included a pendant necklace with a gold chain and diamonds worth $4,000; a wedding ring with a 1 1/4 carat diamond with yellow diamonds around the band worth $3,000; and a gold cross and necklace with emeralds worth $400.

She said that a pest control worker from Superior Pest Control had recently visited her home, according to an arrest report.

An investigation led to Superior Pest Control employee, 26-year-old Speed Quantez of Ocala who had “pawned an unusual amount of jewelry over the past few months,” the report said. The jewelry included several women’s wedding rings, a man’s high school ring from 1951, a woman’s college ring from 1953 and several chains. A pawn shop employee was suspicious, but Quantez explained his “grandparents were recently deceased and he obtained a large inheritance.” The Villager’s wedding ring was traced to the pawn shop. He had pawned it for $650.

Quantez was arrested Thursday on charges of grand theft, fraud and providing false information to a pawn broker. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $12,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages has turned into a cold corporation run by bullies

A couple fighting to keep their little white cross contends, “The Villages has turned into a cold corporation run by bullies.” Read their Letter to the Editor.

Comparison of adopting pets at Sumter and Lake County animal shelters

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, compares the adoption process at animal shelters in Lake County and in Sumter County.

Our democracy is not guaranteed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident warns that our democracy is not guaranteed and our republic is not ensured to survive.

The future is bleak for Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Pine Hills resident predicts a bleak future for Spanish Springs Town Square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Attorney general has threatened free speech

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident writes that Attorney General Merrick Garland has attacked free speech.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos