Villager’s adult daughter jailed without bond for violating her probation

A Villager’s 50-year-old daughter is back behind bars following an arrest earlier this month after leaving the scene of a crash.

Pamela Diane Hess, 50, who lives with her mother at 1221 Allaire Loop in the Village of Fernandina, was booked Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation. She was being held without bond.

The Missouri native spent three days in jail after crashing a Buick Oct. 20 in the front yard of a neighbor’s home, leaving the vehicle’s front bumper in the lawn. She fled the scene and was arrested on Hillsborough Trail after a second crash. She was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital and later arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Hess had been arrested when she was driving the same red Buick in 2020 and got confused by the red button at an entry gate in The Villages.

Her most recent arrest is considered a violation of her probation.