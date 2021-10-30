69.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 30, 2021
The loss of things we loved about The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As was previously pointed out by a disappointed Villager, I too am upset that Katie Belle’s is no more. The added housing down from State 44 and apartments being added above County Road 466A without any squares for entertainment is very disappointing. Threes squares must now accommodate all the added residents.
We loved it here back when we bought and we still love our neighborhood, but, we no longer feel the powers that be give a hoot about us as residents.
I understand you have to make a profit. I believe Mr. Schwartz also made a profit and the difference was, he cared.

Carole Clausen
Village of Gilchrist

