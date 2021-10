The Wilkerson Creek Playground at Lake Sumter Landing will be closed for tree root removal Monday, Nov. 1 through Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Depending on the severity of the job, this schedule may be adjusted to allow the playground to reopen as early as Tuesday, Nov. 2. If the work is completed before Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The park underwent a $10,000 renovation in 2020. Golf cart parking was also expanded.