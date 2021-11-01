Suspected prowler carrying flashlight apprehended in The Villages

A suspected prowler carrying a flashlight was apprehended in The Villages.

Ryan LeClerc, 40, who lives at 710 Tarrson Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was wearing a hoodie that was covering his head when he was spotted at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cortez Avenue and Agua Avenue in the Village of El Cortez, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He had been walking up and down driveways and looking into vehicles.

When officers approached LeClerc, he was “instantly confrontational and uncooperative,” the report said. He refused to provide his name and address. He tensed up when officers attempted to handcuff him. They took him to the ground and in so doing discovered a flashlight in his pocket.

The Vermont native was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.