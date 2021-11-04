75.2 F
Thursday, November 4, 2021
Villagers’ daughter’s bond revoked after last month’s pair of arrests

By Meta Minton

Stephanie Romas
Bond has been revoked after a pair of arrests in October of the adult daughter of a couple in The Villages.

Stephanie Marie Romas, 41, was booked without bond this week at the Lake County Jail after she was arrested on a Sumter Count bond revocation.

Romas had been arrested Oct. 19 after a fight with her father at her parents home at 4124 Victor Lane in the Village of Osceola Hills. They had been arguing when she slammed a door in his face and pushed him against a wall, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The altercation spilled out onto the driveway where it was witnessed by a neighbor.  The New York native was arrested on a charge of battery but released the following day after posting $2,000 bond.

She had been arrested Oct. 9 at her parents’ home after deputies were called to investigate a disturbance. They discovered Romas was wanted on a warrant which stemmed from an incident Sept. 15 at the Save-A-Lot store in Wildwood in which she stole cereal, according to an affidavit from the Wildwood Police Department. She was spotted with the cereal on a bench near the store. She said she was “hungry.” She wasn’t immediately taken into custody, but a warrant was later issued for her arrest. At the time, Romas indicated she was living on Fulcrum Place in the Whitney Villas in the Village of Dunedin. The villa is owned by her parents.

