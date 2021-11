A Wildwood woman has been arrested on a warrant charging her with welfare fraud.

Debra Lee Danley, 57, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at her home at 719 Lee St.

She is charged with engaging in public aid fraud in an amount between $20,000 and $100,000.

The New Jersey native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $5,000 bond.